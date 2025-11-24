Elon Musk’s net worth is set to soar under the proposed $1 trillion Tesla pay deal approved by shareholders, adding to the huge wealth he has already accrued. For now, though, he will have to settle for being a half-trillionaire.

The staggeringly wealthy Musk has come under fire for his huge hoard from the likes of Billie Eilish, who slammed the tech entrepreneur as a “ F***ing pathetic p***y b**** coward ” and suggested that all billionaires should “give your money away” .

The tech entrepreneur is involved in a number of high-profile companies, including SpaceX, xAI, Neuralink and X/Twitter, but what is Musk’s current net worth, and what does he actually do with all his money?

What is Elon Musk’s net worth?

For several years, Musk has been one of the richest people on planet Earth, and that position was confirmed recently when he became the world’s first half-trillionaire.

The leap to a milestone net worth of $500,000,000,000 (£370.9 billion) came as Tesla stock prices rallied and companies xAI and SpaceX saw a climb in their value.

What does Elon Musk spend his money on?

Getty

Possibly one of his most notable purchases was of the social media platform Twitter, which he purchased in 2022 for $44 billion.

But while he may be known for his love of all things tech, according to ex-partner Grimes, with whom Musk shares two children, Musk doesn’t live the lavish lifestyle many may assume.

She told Vanity Fair in 2022, “Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line”. Grimes claimed that Musk once refused to replace a mattress that had a hole on her side of it.

Musk, however, is known to like cars and reportedly has a significant collection of private jets.

The Tesla owner is reported to own a Ford Model T – a car from the 20th century that is credited with revolutionising the automotive industry and being the first affordable car model.

He is also thought to own the 1976 Lotus Espri,t which was driven in the 1997 James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me, and could transform into a submarine.

A 1967 Jaguar E-Type Roadster is also thought to be among his collection, as was a 1997 McLaren F,1 which he crashed and then spent a lot of money to repair before selling it on.

Though Musk has given billions of dollars worth in shares to charities, his philanthropy has been criticised, with the New York Times suggesting his giving was “haphazard and largely self-serving - making him eligible for enormous tax breaks and helping his businesses”.

The publication reported that for three years in a row, his charitable organisation, The Musk Foundation, failed to give away the amount it was required to.

indy100 has contacted Musk for comment.

Why not read…