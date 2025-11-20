US president Donald Trump and Tesla boss Elon Musk’s working relationship has experienced quite a bit of turbulence in the 10 months since the Republican’s inauguration, what with the Twitter/X owner heading up the Department of Government Efficiency, falling out with Trump over his One Big Beautiful Bill, and having friendly conversation at the funeral of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

He was also invited to an AI summit at the White House in September, but couldn’t make it.

Musk did, however, make his first appearance in the government building on Tuesday (18 November), as part of a black-tie dinner for Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman in the East Room.

A photo shared by investor and entrepreneur David Sacks saw him positing for a selfie with footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, among others:

Musk was also filmed being patted by Trump when he entered the room:

Conservative commentator Nick Sortor was among those celebrating the apparent rekindling of the pair’s friendship, writing on Twitter/X that “the bros are back together” and that this was “great news for America”:





However, while it seems Musk and Trump may be back on good terms, the same can’t be said for the president and Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia representative who broke away from the president to call for the release of files relating to the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump went on to brand her a “traitor”, while MTG slammed her fellow Republicans’ “unwarranted and vicious attacks” against her.

Speaking at a press conference with Epstein survivors, Greene said: “A traitor is an American that serves foreign countries and themselves.

“A patriot … serves the United States and Americans like the women standing behind me.” Trump has since backed the release of the files.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.