Queen Elizabeth II has died and plans following her death have been set in motion.

As the Queen died in Balmoral, Scotland the codename for the procedure is known as Operation Unicorn. The plans which were leaked some time ago, indicate that the Queen's coffin will temporarily lie in rest at the Palace of Holyroodhouse which will have been taken there two days after her death.

The plans also include a procession along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh to St Giles’ Cathedral where a service, with the Royal Family in attendance, is expected to take place. The Queen's body will lie there for a further 24 hours. A chance for the public to pay their respects will also be available.

After that, the coffin will then be flown back to the capital and back to Buckingham Palace where plans will commence for the ceremonial procession through London which is expected to be on D Day plus 5.

Her state funeral will then take place where she will be buried with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh and her parents in Ste George's Chapel in Windsor. At the time of writing, no official date has been declared for the funeral.

Operation London Bridge is the overall primary plan for the Queen's death and will run in conjunction with Operation Unicorn. This sets out what will happen in the ten days following the Queen's passing.

In addition, Operation Spring Time is also in procress. These are the plans for King Charles III ascension to the throne. This starts the day after the Queen's death and will see Charles declared as the King by the Accession Council at St James's Palace.

That same day MPs will also swear an allegiance to the King. On the third day the King will receive the motion of condolence at Westminster Hall before departing on a tour of the UK, where he will attend services in Belfast, Cardiff and Edinburgh before returning to London.

