The Met Gala is more than just a glamorous fundraising event, it's a cultural phenomenon that merges fashion, art, and the celebrity world in a way that captivates millions every year.

Held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the event serves as both a showcase for cutting-edge fashion and a celebration of the Museum's Costume Institute exhibition.

What started as a modest fundraiser in 1948 has since evolved into one of the most anticipated nights on the fashion calendar.

From jaw-dropping red carpet looks to the elusive details surrounding the guest list and theme, the Met Gala continues to push boundaries, setting trends and sparking conversations long after the last photo is taken.

Here's everything we know about this iconic event, from its origins to the glitz and glamour that keep us coming back year after year.

When is the Met Gala?

The 2025 Met Gala will be hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday of May, meaning this year's will fall on the 5th of May.

What is the theme of the 2025 Met Gala?

The theme for the 2025 Met Gala is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

The dress code is said to be "tailored for you," in line with the exhibition theme with a focus on menswear. The Met has described the dress code as "purposefully designed to provide guidance and invite creative interpretation".

In a press release, they elaborated: "Inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, the exhibition will present a cultural and historical examination of the Black dandy, from the figure’s emergence in Enlightenment Europe during the 18th century to 21st-century incarnations in the cosmopolitan cities of London, New York, and Paris."

Meanwhile, Voguedescribed it as exploring "the role of sartorial style in forming Black identities, focusing on the emergence, significance, and proliferation of the Black dandy".





Who are the 2025 Met Gala co-chairs?

The 2025 Met Gala co-hosts are Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and Anna Wintour. Lebron James will act as honorary co-chair.

This year's committee will feature André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Grace Wales Bonner, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, Jordan Casteel, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Jeremy O Harris, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Rashid Johnson, Regina King, Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, Audra McDonald, Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Sha’Carri Richardson, Olivier Rousteing, Tyla, Usher and Kara Walker.





It comes after the Grammys brought us one of the most star-studded events of the year so far, with plenty of viral moments - not least Bianca Censori's 'nude' red carpet outfit which proved the biggest viral talking point of the evening.

