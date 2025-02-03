The funniest Grammys memes and viral moments that defined the night

The Grammy Awards have been and gone for another year. But sometimes, the internet fallout is just as good as the ceremony itself.

While the performances, speeches, and wins are the centre of attention on stage, it's social media's chaotic reaction to the night that truly steals the show.

From meme-worthy moments that left us in stitches to controversial outfits that spark debates, the post-Grammys fallout has become a cultural event in its own right.

Buckle up — here are the funniest and most iconic moments that defined the 2025 Grammys.

Beyonce's reaction to winning Best Country Album

Following the announcement of a surprise Cowboy Carter tour that took over timelines over the weekend, Beyonce also secured the Best Country Album award for that very album.

Despite having the most Grammys in Grammy history, the star was seemingly shocked when her name was read out and her reaction has since been meme-ified across X/Twitter.

"I think sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists, and I just want to encourage people to do what they're passionate about," the 'Texas Hold 'Em' singer said during her acceptance speech.

Beyonce also took home the award for Best Album of the Year.





Sabrina Carpenter's hipflask

While most guests were busy clutching their champagne glasses and accessories, Sabrina Carpenter took a different approach to the Grammy festivities.

The 'Please, Please, Please' singer was spotted casually sipping from a hipflask right from her seat, sending fans into a frenzy.

The moment was quickly dubbed "iconic," with many applauding her laid-back, no-fuss vibe.

But in true Sabrina style, it wasn't just any flask– she'd perfectly matched it to her dress.





Bianca Censori's nude 'outfit'

There's stealing the show. Then there's stealing the show.

Bianca Censori rocked up the Grammys red carpet cloaked in a black coat alongside her husband Kanye 'Ye' West.

But what happened next?

Well, let's just say it left the internet in a collective gasp.

As the couple posed for photos, Censori dramatically dropped the coat to reveal she was wearing nothing but a sheer mini-dress, leaving little to the imagination. It was a jaw-dropping moment that instantly made her the talk of the night.

The couple appeared on the carpet for photos before seemingly leaving with rumours suggesting they were escorted out.





Will Smith made his award ceremony return

Memes inevitably erupted when Will Smith was spotted on the stage almost three years after slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The I Am Legend actor has been absent from all ceremonies until now, as he paid tribute to Quincy Jones who "changed [his] life forever".

"This past year, we lost one of the most groundbreaking and influential figures of our time, Quincy Jones," Smith said. "Known to friends around the world, simply as 'Q'."

“A brilliant 28-time Grammy Award-winning producer, arranger, film and television composer, conductor, trumpet player, recording artist and humanitarian,” Smith continued. “In his 91 years, Q touched countless lives.

"I have to say, he changed mine, forever. You probably wouldn’t know who Will Smith was if it wasn’t for Quincy Jones."





Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' win

When Kendrick Lamar’s 'Not Like Us' was announced as the winner for Record of the Year, the entire Grammys crowd erupted into a massive sing-along.

But while fans were celebrating, there was one question on everyone’s mind: How was Drake reacting to this news from the comfort of his couch?

Given their very public back-and-forth, fans couldn't help but have a little fun imagining the Toronto rapper's reaction.

Jaden Smith's bizarre accessory

Viewers were left scratching their heads – and checking their screens twice – when Jaden Smith made his entrance wearing what can only be described as a massive black castle perched on his head.

Whatever the reason, social media was immediately flooded with confused fans and amused commentators trying to decode the strange headpiece.

Some joked about the inconvenience of sitting behind him, while another joked "Somehow Jaden Smith’s outfit is worse than Bianca Censori."

Either way, Smith's accessory quickly became the evening's most talked-about mystery.

Elsewhere, stars of the night took to the stage with poignant speeches addressing current issues and the demand for music labels to do better for the artists they manage.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.