Kanye West teases the meaning behind Bianca Censori's 'nude' Grammy look

The Grammys always makes headlines all over the world, but Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori has arguably taken the crown for the main topic of conversation this year. And the couple didn't even stay for the actual ceremony.

Over the weekend, the pair were spotted on the Grammy red carpet. West, who legally changed his name to 'Ye' in 2018, was spotted in an all-black ensemble. Censori was initially sporting a long black coat – until she dropped it to reveal herself naked in a sheer mini-dress and no underwear.

Reactions and confusion soon flooded social media far and wide, as West took to his Instagram to hail his wife as the "most Googled person on the planet," with claims they "beat the grammies (sic)."

During his self-proclaimed victory shared on Instagram Stories, West also hinted at the reason behind the outfit.

The response was inevitably mixed, with diehard fans believing it was a marketing genius move, and others just as baffled as before.

On Wednesday (5 February), West shared a photo of a garment with his followers. And it was fittingly called the 'invisible dress'.

Ye/Instagram





The post originally had the comments section switched on and contained further details in the caption: "Crafted from a one-way stretch see through nylon with two darts and held together by a slightly darker nude colored 2-millimeter baby lock stitch. It took five toiles and multiple fittings to perfect the shape."

While the dress has not yet been added to the Yeezy site, the black leotard that Censori wore to a Grammy afterparty is on sale for £17, along with an array of tracksuits and accessories.

It comes after West's promise to refund fans who purchased the divisive Yeezy Pods for $200 last year after he slashed all prices on the site to just $20. That same week, he splashed out a reported $7 million on an ad at the Super Bowl.

