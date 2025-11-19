A new conspiracy theory is making waves across TikTok, and this time the internet has its sights set on Timothée Chalamet, who fans are now convinced is secretly doubling as Liverpudlian rapper EsDeeKid.

For the blissfully unaware, EsDeeKid is a UK rapper out of Liverpool, complete with a thick Scouse accent and a loyal underground following. He broke through in 2024 with his track 'Bally' featuring Rico Ace, and dropped his debut album Rebel in June.

The anonymity only adds to the intrigue: he performs in a bandana and keeps his socials sparse, with just four posts sitting on his Instagram grid.

So where does Chalamet fit into all this?

The theory took off thanks to one viral TikTok, where creator KJ Freeman (@gothauntie0) delivered a four-minute breakdown on why she believes the rapper and the Hollywood star might actually be the same person.

"My spidey senses are tingling," she shared. "I have no hard evidence of this, all I have is pure speculation."

Freeman pointed to similarities in their eyes, but also highlighted that Chalamet was spotted at a Fakemink concert in London last year.

Why does that matter? Fakemink, another underground rapper, is reportedly friends with EsDeeKid, and that connection was enough to send TikTok straight into detective mode.

Soon, social feeds were flooded with side-by-sides, as fans leaned into the idea that the two could indeed be one and the same. After all, Chalamet is an actor, so could he really pull off a Liverpool accent? Some people seem ready to believe it.

Others even pointed out that both have been seen sporting the same style of bandana, adding yet more fuel to the fire.

And while the theory is obviously jokey and wildly unconfirmed, one thing’s clear: Gen Z aren’t the only ones hopping on the side-hustle hype these days.

indy100 has reached out to Timothée Chalamet for clarification

