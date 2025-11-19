The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which just last week caught Lana Del Rey fans off guard when it used a clip from one of her music videos in a bizarre social media post, has once again shared a post on Twitter/X which has seen the department criticised and ridiculed for how “unprofessional” it is being online.

Sharing reporting from NewsNation on Friday, in which officers are seen apprehending protesters outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Broadview, Illinois, the account wrote: “Womp womp, cry all you want. These criminal illegal aliens aren’t getting released.

“Like clockwork, violent rioters have arrived at the Broadview ICE facility to demand the release of some of the worst human beings on planet earth [sic].

“Get a job you imbecilic morons.”

Unsurprisingly, other Twitter/X users have expressed their shock at the language used by an official US government account:





One account replied by saying it was an “absolute shame” that the department is being “this unprofessional”:

Journalist Mehdi Hasan said he is “not sure how the country recovers from this”:

And Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, of the American Immigration Council, pointed out that “the majority of people ICE is detaining these days have no criminal record whatsoever”:





It’s not the first time that DHS has sparked controversy online over its social media use, as in addition to the aforementioned video featuring Lana Del Rey, the department has shared “disgusting” memes referencing ‘Alligator Alcatraz’, and a “dystopian” video of an ICE raid.

Very weird.

