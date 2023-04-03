Bud Light has partnered with transgender influencer and activist, Dylan Mulvaney.

In a post to Instagram on Saturday, Mulvaney shared the exciting news in a clip where she posed with cans of the drink before showcasing a personalised version with her face printed on.

"Happy March Madness!! Just found out this had to do with sports and not just saying it’s a crazy month! In celebration of this sports thing @budlight is giving you the chance to win $15,000! Share a video with #EasyCarryContest for a chance to win!! Good luck! #budlightpartner," Mulvaney wrote as the caption.

Most people flooded the viral post with praise, with one fan writing: "I never knew I needed to see Audrey Hepburn drink bud light. But who knew it could be better."

Another added:" If this is not an April Fool's Day joke, then I am SERIOUSLY excited for you to have your face on a can of… well, ANYTHING!"

This isn't the first time Mulvaney has made headlines. Last year, the actress head-to-head with Caitlyn Jenner after she repeatedly misgendered Mulvaney and went on to make remarks about her genitals in a string of tweets.

"I wanted to reclaim my body in a positive way, and now you've taken that and you turned it into something really ugly," Mulvaney hit back.

"A trans person invalidating another trans person's transness is pretty evil."

Here's everything with know about the star:

Who is Dylan Mulvaney?

Mulvaney is an actress and transgender rights activist from San Diego.

The 26-year-old revealed in an interview that she came out at the age of four, to which her conservative mother allegedly replied: "God does not make mistakes."

It was the pandemic that prompted Mulvaney's transition. She said in an interview: "That [during the pandemic] was the first moment since I was a child that I really got to ask myself like Dylan, like, ‘Who are you without acting and without playing a boy part?'"

Mulvaney has since racked up over 10.8 million followers on TikTok, where she curated a video series called Days of Girlhood. Last year, was also invited to the White House to speak with US president Joe Biden on trans rights.

She has since appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, towhich fans praised her for sharing poignant moments with the Charlie Angels star.

Mulvaney confessed: "Do you want to know who, ironically, dislikes me the most sometimes?..Myself."

She went on to ask Barrymore how she tackled hate online, in which she responded: "If you read reviews, just like on social media, you are pretty much guaranteed a 50/50, some like it, some don’t. So you’ve got to be willing to bare down and brace for it."





What is Days of Girlhood about?

In 2022, Mulvaney was praised for her viral series Days of Girlhood, which was awarded the TikTok Trailblazer award.

Amassing over a billion views, the series documents Mulvaney's transition journey, which inspired her own line of limited T-shirts to support the show.





