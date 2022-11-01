Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney responds to Caitlyn Jenner calling her an 'absurdity'

Transgender TikToker Dylan Mulvaney has sent a poignant message to Caitlyn Jenner, after she labelled her "absurd".

Mulvaney, 25, is best known for her 'days of girlhood' series, documenting each day of adjusting to life as a trans woman.

Jenner repeatedly misgendered her and made comments about Mulvaney's genitals in a series of harsh tweets.

"I wanted to reclaim my body in a positive way, and now you've taken that and you turned it into something really ugly," the TikToker addressed.

"A trans person invalidating another trans person's transness is pretty evil."

