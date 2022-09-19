Queen Elizabeth II's most loyal aide joined the public procession on her journey to Westminster Abbey, where her funeral was held on Monday.

Paul Whybrew was the late Queen's page of the backstairs (a senior role overseeing the male staff) – fittingly named "tall Paul" around the household due to his 6ft4 height.

He was said to have spent hours with the longest-reigning monarch. He reportedly watched sports with the Queen at Balmoral, and also helped "with jigsaw puzzles, delivering her beloved Racing Post and simply keeping her company as she watched television," according to The Telegraph's royal correspondent Victoria Ward.

She said they "had become indispensable, keeping her spirits up and her mind sharp."

Whybrew was a loyal servant who served the Queen for 44 years. According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, he was one of "the most powerful royal aides because the Queen highly valued his relationship."

BBC

He previously took part in the famous skit alongside the Queen for the 2012 Olympic Games with James Bond actor Daniel Craig.

Whybrew notably wrestled Buckingham Palace intruder Michael Fagan who broke into the Queen's bedroom in 1982. When the alarm was raised, he escorted the 33-year-old man away from the Queen and into the butler's pantry - where he offered him a whisky before the police arrived.

The passing of the Queen on 8 September reportedly devastated her loyal staff, as many had been serving the royal family for several decades.

Following Buckingham Palace's confirmation of her death, a royal insider told PEOPLE said her personal staff was "devastated". They continued: "They are incandescent with grief."

