The Met Gala guest list just got ‘leaked’ - and there’s some unexpected names

The Met Gala is fast on the approach, and while we brace ourselves for the biggest night in fashion, the guest list may have just been 'leaked' - and there's a few names on there that we weren't expecting.

Met Gala attendees usually comprise of "personalities who are perceived to be culturally relevant to contemporary society amongst various professional spheres, including fashion, film, television, music, theater, business, sports, social media and politics".

There are some guests that seem to attend regularly, including the likes of the Kardashians (who have already hinted prep is underway for their appearances this year), and Vogue editor, Anna Wintour, who chairs the event. The co-chairs for 2025 include A$AP Rocky, Pharrell, Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton.

This year's theme is 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', an homage to Black style - and more specifically dandyism. When it comes to the red carpet, we can expect lots of tailoring, Black designers, hats, pin stripes, and vibrant patterns and colours to boot.

“I feel that the show itself marks a really important step in our commitment to diversifying our exhibitions and collections, as well as redressing some of the historical biases within our curatorial practice,” lead curator of this year's Met exhibition, Andrew Bolton said in a statement. “It’s very much about making fashion at the Met more of a gateway to access and inclusivity.”

But who's going to be there?

Well, aside from the usual attendees and chairs, the hosting committee for 2025 are Doechii, Tyla, Usher, Janelle Monáe and Ayo Edebiri. LeBron James has been appointed honorary co-chair.

However, a 'leaked' list suggests there could be a few people there who aren't usually attendees, but who have made particular cultural statements in the last year.

They include The White Lotus star, Walton Goggins, Succession's Sarah Snook, and Severance's Adam Scott, alongside some legendary names including Madonna, Stevie Wonder, Lauryn Hill, and Diana Ross.

They'll allegedly be joined by Ross' daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, as well as a number of people making waves in music, like Shaboozey, Bebe Rexha, Lorde, Nick Jonas, Shakira, and Mary J Blige.

Others mentioned in the leaked list are Angela Bassett, Demi Moore, Chris Rock, Jimmy Fallon, Adrienne Warren, Ego Nwodim, Amelia Gray, Ashley Graham, Paige Bueckers, and Miles Chamley-Watson.

Suddenly, we're incredibly excited for a Monday.

