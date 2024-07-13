William and Kate hail ‘super trooper’ Anne as she returns to public duties

The Prince and Princess of Wales have congratulated the “super trooper” Princess Royal as she returned to public duties after suffering concussion in a horse-related accident.

On Friday, Anne returned to public engagements with a visit to the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucestershire.

William and Kate retweeted a post on X by the official royal family account of photos of Anne smiling at the event, adding “Super trooper! So great to see you back so soon! W & C x” – showing it is a personal message from the couple.

Anne, 73, spent five nights in hospital after she was believed to have been struck by a horse while out walking on June 23.

It is understood that the visit on Friday was the first step in a phased return to public duties as she continues her recovery.

The association is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year and the princess has a long involvement with the organisation – becoming patron in 1971 and president in 1986.

Anne, who wore an olive-green checked suit and matching blue gloves and trilby, joined supporters in the arena before presenting around two dozen awards and meeting winners.

Since the incident last month, the princess has been recovering at her Gatcombe Park home in Gloucestershire and has been following standard concussion protocols.

Anne’s medical team said her head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs but her concussion has meant precise details of how the incident came about are not clear.

An air ambulance was scrambled to take the princess to hospital but in the end she travelled by road after being treated by an emergency crew on site.

She was treated at Southmead Hospital in Bristol for minor head injuries and concussion.