Winter Olympics sparks backlash over AI intro

The Winter Olympics has ignited controversy after unveiling an AI-generated introduction that many viewers found unsettling and inauthentic.

While organisers praised the technology for its efficiency and futuristic appeal, critics argued that it stripped the event of human creativity and cultural nuance.

Artists and fans alike voiced concerns that relying on artificial intelligence undermines the work of writers, designers, and performers who traditionally shape the Games’ identity.

Social media quickly filled with backlash, calling the intro “soulless” and “tone-deaf.” The debate highlights a growing tension in global events: how to balance technological innovation with authenticity, tradition, and respect for human artistry.

"This AI slop gotta stop man. The Olympics are meant to celebrate humanity."





Indy100 has reached out to the Winter Olympics for comment.

