Prince William and Kate's Christmas card appears to suffer awkward photoshop fail

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released their annual Christmas card - but people can't help but notice what appear to be awkward Photoshop fails.

In the black-and-white portrait shared on Saturday (December 9), the family of five all sported a white shirt and dark trousers and were photographed by Yorkshire photographer Josh Shinner.

Princess Kate posed with a supportive arm around her eldest son and heir Prince George, 10, while eight-year-old Princess Charlotte was sat on a chair in the centre of the photo.

Prince William had his arm on the youngest child, five-year-old son Prince Louis.

Since the release of the Christmas card, royal fans have spotted that Prince William’s legs are missing from behind Princess Charlotte’s chair, while others have taken a closer look and noticed Prince Louis' middle finger is missing too.





One person asked: "Is Prince Louis really missing a finger or is that bad photoshop???"

"Excuse me but where is Prince Louis finger," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "The youngest kid is missing a finger. And William seems to be missing a leg. Photoshop fails all around!"

"Is Prince Louis missing a finger? What in the AI is going on?" a fourth person questioned.

However, another person noted a possible reason Prince Louis' middle finger looks like it's missing.

“I think the missing finger is how he’s holding the arm of the chair…." they said.

“And I could vaguely get missing limbs behind the chair/and Charlotte. But Louis should have been in long pants. George definitely giving a side eye to the whole enterprise.”

Elsewhere, King Charles III released his annual Christmas card which featured an image of himself where he sported a coronation tunic alongside Queen consort Camilla.

