Woman shares what she 'saw at a Diddy party' before making a swift exit

A woman has shared a string of explosive claims after alleging she was once invited to a Diddy party that left her "traumatised".

Tanea appeared on the Soft White Underbelly YouTube channel, with claims her phone was taken off her when she arrived at Diddy's Miami mansion in 2018. She also shared photos taken in the photo booth at the alleged party.

The former sugar baby, who previously opened up about her time in that profession, claimed most of the guests stayed in the outside area of Diddy's party where there was a pool and "loud house music".

She alleged she was invited with friends by an unnamed "Arabian prince".

"Everybody was walking around drunk … it's still 7am so the sun is coming up and people are walking around naked – they’re in the pool skinny-dipping and they're drinking mimosas in the pool. A waitress was walking around giving people drinks," she claimed.



Tanea alleged that specific people were asked to join another party inside. She claimed she was one of them and was handed a pair of slippers, but was reluctant to go inside.

"I'm a good loyal friend, I'm not going to go inside a house where they said my friend can't go so we were just walking around mingling," she said, before alleging: "I saw P Diddy with the prince, I'm not going to say what he was doing … but it was something really sexual."

She claimed she had a conversation with Diddy about his planned trip to Cuba, adding: "Then the person that he was dating at that time – I’m not going to say her name but we all know who it is – she came and wanted to know what he was doing because he was talking to me for too long. So she came to like rub his shoulders and he just pushed her."

Tanea said she felt awkward from the alleged interaction and decided to have a look around the inner party – but was stunned by what she supposedly saw.

"I don't judge people, but you know when people are out of their mind," she claimed. "I'm seeing stuff that you see on the movies. This corner they're doing this, this corner they're doing that, this corner they're having sex. I saw one person laid out."

She then decided to leave as she soon realised she was not invited to discuss showbiz. Instead, Tanea said it felt like "selling your soul."

Tanea said she felt "traumatised" by what she allegedly witnessed.

This isn't the first time Tanea has made claims about the alleged party. Before the Diddy allegations came to the surface, Tanea spoke about her upbringing and shared details in a 2022 interview of the alleged experience at the Diddy party.

It comes after allegations from 120 people, including 25 who were children at the time have recently come to the surface. Diddy's lawyer responded they "cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus".

The lawyer added: "Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

At least six more allegations, including from a 16-year-old boy, came to light on Monday (14 October) in a new wave of lawsuits.

Indy100 reached out to Sean 'Diddy' Comb's lawyer for comment

