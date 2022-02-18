Funny stories about brides and grooms seem to be the flavour of the week.

There have been stories of weddings gone wrong, brides and grooms being too demanding, and weddings you'd have to spend your entire monthly salary on - despite not being the one getting married.

And now, another bride story has been unearthed from the dark depths of the Internet and has people in a flurry once more.

A post on mumsnet by a bride who didn't like her wedding ring - or how cheap it was - is circulating online.

The bride-to-be wrote:

DP proposed and presented me with the ring he'd chosen - a diamond solitaire in white gold. I was so happy and excited to accept but was disappointed when I first saw the ring. The first word that entered my head was 'small.' There's nothing to dislike about the type of ring per se, as a diamond solitaire would have been my choice, but it's the whole thing - the colour of the gold, the setting, the small stone and relatively chunky shoulders.

His salary is nearing the 6 figure sum and he's usually very generous. Having seen the receipt I know he paid £1,300 for it - which is a lot less than I would have imagined he would have spent on such a significant piece of jewellery.

He'll be more disappointed in me for making a fuss over it.



'Ideally, I would have loved for us to have chosen a ring together and made a special day finding one we both liked. As it's something I'll be wearing every day and is such a special piece of jewelry I wanted to really love it and I just don't.'

Her plea for advice was met with mixed reactions. Some thought her point was reasonable - given that she's wearing the ring for a long time, it stands to reason that she should like it.

Most, however, condemned the user for caring more about a ring than about the effort her fiance put into buying her a gift.

One wrote: 'I think you sound grabby,' whilst another called her 'ungrateful.'

The post, from 2017, has since been deleted from mumsnet but got a revival by vt.