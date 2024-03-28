The family of a Goggleboxand Celebrity Big Brotherstar have been flooded with messages of condolence after it was reported the TV personality had died, aged 40, following a tragic accident at work.

George Gilbey, who appeared on the programme where we watch people watching TV from 2013 to 2021 (returning alongside mother Linda and stepdad Pete McGarry in 2016 after they temporarily left the show), passed away on Wednesday after falling from a height at his workplace in Southend-on-Sea, Essex.

An Essex Police spokesman said in a statement: “We received a report of an incident at Campfield Road in Shoebury at around 10am this morning [27 March], during which a man who was working at height had fallen and sustained an injury.

“The ambulance service including air ambulance were in attendance. Sadly, the man died at the scene.

“We will continue liaising with partners including the Health and Safety Executive. A cordon remains in place at the scene.”

George appeared on the reality show (now on ITV) during its stint on Channel 5 back in 2014, making it all the way to the final and finishing fourth.

The official Twitter/X account for Gogglebox paid tribute to the cast member on Wednesday evening, in a tweet which read: “George was a part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and stepdad Pete. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda, and George’s family and friends at this very sad time.

“The family have asked for privacy.”

Gogglebox fans and co-stars have since shared their memories of the TV star in Twitter posts of their own, with “RIP George” trending on the platform on Thursday morning:

A viral moment on the show involving George – which has now resurfaced following his passing – saw him relax on the sofa and kick off his shoes, only for one of them to land in stepdad Pete’s takeaway.

George, who was the father to a daughter, was found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend Gemma Conway and £400 worth of damage to his home in 2018, before being jailed for three months a year later after being convicted of drink-driving.

George is the latest Gogglebox star to be remembered by fans of the factual entertainment show, after the passing of Leon and June Bernicoff, Mary Cook, Andy Michael and Pat Webb.

