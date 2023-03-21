Woman puts house up for sale that she has lived in since 1921

A woman who turned 104-years-old today (March 21), is selling her terraced house that she's lived in for over a century.

Nancy "Joan" Gifford has resided in a three-bedroom house in the village of Street, Somerset since 1921 - that's 102 years.

As two-year-old, Nancy moved in to the house with her parents and back then the kitchen, toilet and wash area was open to the elements, meanwhile outside there was a tin bath that hung on the wall.

Her family purchased the place for just £200 and over a hundred years on, the house price has shot up to £169,950 in today's housing market.

(Although the areas exposed have since been covered and a new kitchen installed along with an extension for the family bathroom - as well as the lick of paint back in the early noughties, much of the home remains the same).

The property is being sold due to Nancy's declining health as she is moving out into a nearby nursing home in Glastonbury.

There will certainly be a lot of memories Nancy will take with her, after living through World War II, she raised a family with her late husband Bert as the couple had two children, their daughter Mary (born in 1949) and their son John (born in 1943).

A photo of Nancy Gifford in 1942 Gifford Family/PA Wire





John, now aged 70 who still lives in Street, recalled some memorable moments growing up in the home:

“When I was a youngster, there were so many lovely families that lived along the road, and we all knew each other," he said.



"The times we had as children were fantastic; going across the fields, jumping over ditches, bird nesting, and swimming in the rivers, so many things children don’t do these days."

(Left) Bert and Nancy Gifford in the garden of their home at The Mead in Street, in the 1950s (Right) The couple in the garden of their same home, in the late 1970s Gifford Family/PA Wire





He added: “Back in the day most children our age knew everybody, and we all had an open house, and it was fine to leave your door on the latch. We were all poor, but everyone was happy.”

The property was built 1882 and originally featured a communal well for the entire road, and is now on the market with local estate agents Holland and Odam.

Jack Bartram, the branch manager said: “Buying and selling houses is the day job for us, but every so often you stumble across a wonderful story, and Mrs Gifford’s is one of those.

“There aren’t many who live to the great age of 104, let alone have lived in the same house for 102 years.

Bartram continued: "That house must hold so many lovely memories for Mrs Gifford and her family, but now, after more than a century, it’s time for another family to make some memories.”

