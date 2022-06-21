Glastonbury is making its return after a two-year break following the pandemic.

The much-anticipated five-day festival is set to feature over 3,000 performers including headliners Billie Eilish, Diana Ross, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney.

People have started prepping for Glastonbury's 50th-year celebration, packing all the necessary items such as tents, toiletries – and of course, tickets.

Festival-goers may be wondering what they're not allowed to bring. According to the official website, the following items are forbidden:

No portable laser equipment or pens are permitted.

No animals (except registered guide dogs).

No sound systems or drums.

No generators.

No sky lanterns or kites, unauthorised fireworks, or wax flares.

No nitrous oxide (laughing gas). As a contraband good, under the Psychoactive Substances Act 2016 this substance is banned at Glastonbury. It is very dangerous to inhale nitrous oxide directly from the canister and if you take too much nitrous oxide you risk falling unconscious and/or suffocating from the lack of oxygen.

People may be searched at the entrance, with banned items being confiscated that will not be returned. They also noted that anyone setting off fireworks will be evicted immediately.

In addition, professional camera equipment (including drones) is not allowed. Though "cameras for personal use are welcome."

Gazebos are also a no-go as they take up valuable space on the campsite. Food and drink should only be for personal consumption only. There should be no glass (including perfume and mirrors) taken to Glastonbury. Again, they will be confiscated.

In terms of what to bring, the festival has created a handy list to help pack:

Festival ticket

A reusable water bottle, to fill up from the free taps on site

Tent

Sleeping bag

Roll mat

Wellies or sturdy boots

Toilet roll

A warm jumper (it can get cold at night)

Sun tan lotion

Waterproof coat

Toiletries

Enough change of clothes in case you get wet

Money/cards – many bars and traders will be accepting cards, but not all so please expect to use cash over the weekend

Medical info (if you have any allergies or medical conditions)

Medication if required (click here for the Festival’s prescribed medication policy)

Torch

ID

– Original ID documents (not photocopies) are needed for: Hospitality tickets, Challenge 21, Lead Booker for coach packages, Sunday tickets

– Photocopy of ID is okay if a child is under 12 but looks older

– Standard public ticket – no ID required as photo on ticket

Bags for dirty clothes and rubbish

Contraceptives

Mark valuables with house name and postcode so it can be posted back to you

Glastonbury takes place between 22 June – 26 June 2022.

