Woman retains flatpack world title after building bedside table in eight minutes

The reigning flatpack world champion has held on to her title after building a bedside table in less than nine minutes.

Competitors battled it out to build flatpack furniture as quickly as they could at the opening of Grand Designs Live at Excel London on Friday.

The seven flatpack experts from across the country also had to make sure they assembled the bookcases and bedside tables accurately.

Hayley McAuley held on to her Flatpack World Championships crown from 2025, beating her own record of nine minutes and 33 seconds to build the bedside table in eight minutes and 20 seconds.

Ms McAuley, who runs her own flatpack assembly service in Wigan, said: “I can’t quite believe I’ve done it again.

“The competition was tough this year and everyone brought their A-game, so I’m really proud to have held on to the title.

“It’s such a fun event to be part of and the atmosphere was amazing.”

Honestly, wow. Hayley’s just in a league of her own Kunle Barker, who presents Grand Designs Live

She took home a golden Allen key medal.

Kunle Barker, who presents Grand Designs Live, said: “Honestly, wow. Hayley’s just in a league of her own. She had some proper competition this year, but to come back and win it again is seriously impressive. Two in a row is no joke.

“You do start to wonder… is anyone actually going to take that crown off her?”

The completed furniture will be donated to the British Heart Foundation, organisers said.