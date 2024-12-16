Plane passenger sparks debate for standing up the entire flight

A viral video has ignited a surprising debate among nosey TikTok users after a passenger claimed that a woman stood for the entire duration of a long-haul flight, baffling viewers.

The clip shared by Dr Richard Duong (@envisionaries) racked up almost a million views and hundreds more theories.

"Lady stood on my flight for the entire seven-hour duration watching her movie," he captioned the clip.

The clip showed an unidentified woman standing in the plane aisle with a blanket wrapped around her waist.

The unusual claim has left the internet questioning everything from airplane etiquette to health concerns – and it didn't take long for people to chime in with their takes, with one humouring: "Maybe she just stands on business."

Another hailed a "health queen," with one writing: "I know this queen has a walking desk."

Many more urged people to simply mind their business as it could be health-related.

"I have fibromyalgia and I would have to stand for most of the flight otherwise I’m in agony," one wrote, as another said: "I had a back injury once that if I sat for too long I couldn’t walk because of pain. It could be medical."









It comes after passengers were left terrified when attendants handed out candles during turbulence.

Jula Vadini (@jula.vadini) was travelling to Colombia – but was soon left confused and concerned when she was given the small electronic tealight.

"Are we dying?" she quizzed.

The misunderstanding was soon cleared up when one commentator clarified: "Yeah so here in Colombia we have a holiday known as 'Día de las velitas' where we lit up candles, it is a very meaningful day for most of us, since we do it to 'ask' for our wishes to be fulfilled."

