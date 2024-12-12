Passenger on flight hit by turbulence panics after crew hands her unexpected item

Flying on a plane isn't always a relaxing time, and that was the case for one woman who couldn't hide her fear as a flight attendant handed her a candle before turbulence hit.

Jula Vadini (@jula.vadini) was on her travels to Bogotá San José Del Guaviare, Colombia and appeared confused at one point as she saw the flight attendants handing out electronic candles to passengers seemingly without any explanation.

Both confused and concerned, the Polish creator began to bless herself and pray as she held the candle and then asked “Are we dying?” as turbulence then occurred.

"I was now convinced they gave us candles because they knew we would crash," she wrote.

An announcement can be heard in Spanish which translates to: "Please remain seated with the seat belt tightened" as long as the lights are lit up and to pay "special attention" to the instructions.

After some serious praying and overanalysing of her surroundings, Jula was relieved when the plane finally landed safely at her destination.

In the caption, she asked: "Colombians, is it usual for companies to give out candles?"

While on Instagram, Jula described it as the "most unusual flight so far".

"I was on a plane in Colombia when things took a weird turn… The language barrier really didn’t help me! Glad it all ended well though!"





@jula.vadini Colombians, is it usual for companies to give out candles? 🕯️ I was on my way to San Jose de Guaviare ! #flight #planeincident #plane #crash #turbulence #colombia #bogota

Since sharing her post, the video has received 1.6m views and people in the comments section have explained to Jula why she was handed a candle.

"Yeah so here in Colombia we have a holiday known as "Día de las velitas" where we lit up candles, it is a very meaningful day for most of us, since we do it to "ask" for our wishes to be fulfilled," one person wrote.

Another person similarly commented: "Because on Dec 7 we celebrate candles day... it's just a tradition where we light up candles and make wishes."

"No but, I would've thought the same as well. instantly would've thought I'm going die loo," someone else added.

A fourth person commented: "LOL i would totally freak out too".

In an edit to her Instagram post, Jula informed viewers of this context: “It turns out this is a Colombian tradition on December 7! One candle = one wish!! How wholesome.”

