Woman with Rapunzel-style locks gets world record for longest hair donation

A woman with Rapunzel-style hair has shaved off her locks to become the world record holder for the longest hair donation.

Ruth Tripp donated 67 inches (170cm) of hair to The Little Princess Trust – a charity which makes real-hair wigs for children with cancer and other conditions.

Ms Tripp, 38, said it was time to chop her locks when they reached the floor.

The mother of four said that children said she had “princess hair” which prompted her to donate to the charity.

Instead of opting for a bob like many Little Princess Trust donors, Ms Tripp, an accountant from Devon, decided to shave her head to get the most out of her donation.

She has been awarded the title of Guinness World Record holder for the largest single donation of hair by a woman.

Meanwhile, fellow donor Jack Drever, from Southampton, gave 35 inches (89cm) of his hair to the charity, making him the record holder for the longest male donation.

The 37-year-old builder’s locks were down to his waist before he decided to donate to the charity.

Jack Drever donated 35 inches of hair to The Little Princess Trust (LPT/handout/PA)

Wendy Tarplee-Morris, one of the founders of The Little Princess Trust, said: “We always encourage our supporters to grow their hair as long as they can as it helps us meet the demand for our popular longer wigs.

“Ruth and Jack really have followed this message with some enthusiasm, and we are all so grateful to them for helping us to provide free, real-hair wigs for children and young people.”

Ms Tripp said her hair would take a “few hours” to dry every time she washed it.

“If I took my hair down while I was out, then children would say ‘mummy look at that princess hair’ and they would ask to have hair like that,” she said.

“That’s what children want, so I knew I should give it to someone else.

“I thought it would be better to give it away, so somebody could actually use it and make the most of it.”

Mr Drever was encouraged by a colleague to raise more than £1,800 before chopping off his hair.

The charity says that each wig it makes costs around £700 so welcomes cash donations as well as hair.

Adam Millward, managing editor at Guinness World Records (GWR), said: “While breaking any record requires dedication and passion to some extent, certain feats call for something extra.

“In the case of the largest single donation of hair, arguably the most vital attributes are self-sacrifice and kindness.

“Having witnessed first-hand the lopping of Jack’s impressive locks, it’s clear that both he and Ruth boast these qualities in spades.

“It’s a privilege for GWR to be able to celebrate these selfless hair-raising heroes as well as to champion the stellar work of The Little Princess Trust.”