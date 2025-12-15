Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 first details 'revealed' - and fans fear the worst

First details about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 have been 'revealed' by a renowned Call of Duty leaker and gamers are fearing the worst for what the future holds.

After Call of Duty's most recent release, Black Ops 7, largely failed to meet Activision and player expectations, the company confirmed it will not be doing back-to-back releases of sub-series anymore - in other words, there won't be two Modern Warfare or Black Ops games released in successive years.

It's been heavily rumoured online the Call of Duty game releasing in 2026 will be another Modern Warfare title before there's potentially something new or different in 2027.

Sharing information about the expected Modern Warfare 4, @TheGhostOfHope 'revealed' the current state of the game.

"Modern Warfare 4 multiplayer in its current state is currently a complete copy of Modern Warfare 2 [2022] except for no perk charging system and less ADS [aim down sights] / slide penalties..." @TheGhostOfHope claimed.

Another Tweet said: "There is A TON of visual recoil on weapons in Modern Warfare 4 just like Modern Warfare 2. Like I said in my last Tweet it's pretty much a complete copy outside of a few little things."

This was reposted into the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and loads of gamers have been having their say in the comments.



One said: "Hopefully it comes out, bombs even harder than BO7 did and then they can finally stop yearly releases and put actual time and effort into making CoD games again."

"Oh that player retention is gonna fall off a cliff like a month after launch," a second commented.

A third pointed out: "So Microsoft is gonna have Modern Warfare II 2 going up against GTA 6?"

"Loooool Activision never learns," a fourth mused.

And a fifth said: "Can't wait to not buy it."

To be clear, a 2026 Call of Duty has not yet been officially confirmed by Activision and it's not known if it will be Modern Warfare 4. This is all speculation and rumour at this time until anything is announced.

