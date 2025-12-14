US president Donald Trump had the honour of doing the coin toss for the 126th Army-Navy football game in Baltimore on Saturday, and it went about as well as you’d expect.

Instead of flipping it in the air, the 79-year-old decided to lob the coin in the air with a lofted hand in a way most people have never seen before.

Flipping ridiculous…

It landed on tails, giving the win to the Army’s team, which deferred to the second half.

The toss has since been mocked on social media, with one X/Twitter user describing it as “one of the worst coin tosses I’ve seen”:

Barstool Sports tweeted that the toss “will go down in the history books”:

“Trump can’t even flip a coin,” questioned Democrat content creator Harry Sisson:

And Art Candee said Trump “even flips a coin like a total loser”:

The convicted felon’s appearance at the game this weekend comes a week after he said “we have to come up with another name for the NFL stuff” during the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw.

Talking about soccer at the John F Kennedy Center on 5 December, he said: “When you think about it, shouldn't it really be called football? This is football – there’s no question about it.”

The final score for the game at the M&T Bank Stadium was 17-16, with the Navy Midshipmen beating the Army Black Knights.

