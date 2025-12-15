Tributes pour in for director Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner

Tributes are being paid following the deaths of director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, who were found at their Los Angeles home.

The city’s fire department confirmed that the bodies of a 68-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man were discovered at a home in the Brentwood area.

While officials did not first name the victims, a law enforcement official confirmed to the Associated Press that they were Reiner and his wife.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said at a press conference that the LAPD’s robbery-homicide division was overseeing the investigation, which would “continue over the coming days.”

A prolific Hollywood filmmaker, Reiner was behind some of the most recognisable movies of the late 20th century, among them the legal drama A Few Good Men (1992) and the romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally (1989).

Hollywood figures, politicians and fans alike shared tributes to the couple after news of their deaths emerged.

Former US president Barack Obama said he and his wife Michelle were “heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele”, in a post on X/Twitter.

Frozen actor Josh Gad paid tribute to Reiner on Instagram, calling him “one of the greatest directors of our time”.

“He was simply a beautiful person. Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle were two of the most kind and caring souls you could ever imagine," he said.

“He cared so much for those who had no voices. This loss is devastating. I cannot express how much this hurts. Love you Rob and Michelle. Thank you for all you gave us.”

California state governor Gavin Newsom wrote: “Rob will be remembered for his remarkable filmography and for his extraordinary contribution to humanity.”

US actor James Woods said he had been friends with Reiner since the pair worked together on the 1996 thriller Ghosts of Mississippi.

In a post, he wrote: “The studio didn’t think I was old enough to do the part, but Rob fought for me.

“Political differences never stood in the way of our love and respect for each other. I am devastated by this terrible event.”

Paul Walter Hauser shared that A Few Good Men was "THE reason I became an actor, and Rob’s filmography behind the camera is THE reason I wanted to direct and still do."

Director Joe Russo added: "I can’t handle the truth that one of the greatest filmmakers to ever live is gone. We lost one of the few good men."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass acknowledged the loss, stating: "This is a devastating loss for our city and our country. Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice."





