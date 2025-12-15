Trump derails press conference to point out a woman for this surprising reason

President Donald Trump briefly derailed a press conference after becoming distracted by a woman in the audience he claimed looked “exactly like Ivanka.”

Midway through his remarks, Trump paused, pointed toward the crowd, and commented on the resemblance, drawing laughter and visible surprise from attendees.

"Boy do you look like Ivanka, has anyone ever told you that?" Trump interrupted shifting attention away by telling the woman to turn around for the cameras before saying it was a "great compliment."

