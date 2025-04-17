Two women arrested after selling human remains on Facebook Marketplace

Two Florida women have been arrested after allegedly selling human remains on Facebook Marketplace for years.

On 21 December 2023, the Orange City Police Department received information regarding a local business selling human bones on Facebook Marketplace.

Following an investigation, authorities confirmed the bones to be human and from more than one individual. Volusia County residents Ashley Lelesi and Kymerlee Shopper were selling the items through their business, Wicked Wonderland.

Charges were submitted to the State Attorney's Office for the 7th Judicial Circuit for review, according to the authority's press release.

Arrest warrants were issued for both women, leading to their arrests in April 2025. A bond for the pair was set at $7,500 (£5,600) each.

As per NBC News, authorities reportedly found two human skull fragments ($90 total), human clavicle and scapula ($90), human rib ($35), human vertebrae ($35) and partial human skull ($600).

Lelesi allegedly told police that she had been purchasing remains for years, but wasn't aware it was illegal.

"She confirmed that the store had multiple human bone fragments, all purchased from private sellers, and mentioned she has documentation for these transactions but could not provide it at that moment," the affidavit read, according to the outlet. "She described the bones as genuine human remains and delicate in nature."

Indy100 reached out to the Orange City Police Department for comment

