Drunk man arrested after 'accidentally live streaming his failed bank heist'

A man in Albania has been arrested after allegedly live-streaming his botched attempt to rob a bank.

The 38-year-old, identified as Valter Xhellillari, reportedly entered the bank just after 10pm while on TikTok live. He hung around for a bit with reports claiming he intended to rob it.

He eventually left, which set off alarms alerting authorities and the building's security.

The police discovered the man’s identity and searched local areas to track him down with no luck. They resorted to waiting outside his apartment building in hopes of his return.

Days later, the man showed up and was immediately handcuffed by police. The man claimed he had no recollection of what happened, reportedly informing police he was "too drunk" to remember.

The case was passed on to the Prosecutor's Office for further action.

And, just as you thought that was bad, wait until you hear about the armed robbery from a man who tried to steal a four-pack of lager.

Malcolm Trimble, 30, entered a shop in Durham last year with a kitchen knife concealed in his sleeve, threatening the man behind the counter with the weapon after picking up the lager.

Fortunately, the shopkeeper was able to get out of the shop and hold the front door closed. He also managed to activate the outside shutter.

As Trimble attempted to leave the shop, the shutter ended up pinning Trimble to the floor in a rather awkward position, where his head was still inside the store but his torso was outside, while the shopkeeper was calmly calling the police to the scene.

Cracking a joke about the police response to the crime, Detective Sergeant Paul Mawson, of Durham Constabulary, humoured at the time it "wasn’t the most difficult arrest" the force has ever made.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.