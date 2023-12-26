Young boy defied science after surviving 'decapitation' in car crash

A young boy shocked medical experts when he was able to survive and recover from being "decapitated."

The nine-year-old named Jordan was in a car accident in 2008 with his mother Stacy Perez in Hillsboro, Texas.

The mother and son were at an intersection when truck ran into their car and almost killed them both, with Jordan sat in the back of the car and the impact caused life-threatening injuries for the youngster.

He was given just a one to two per cent chance of survival as he sustained what is known as an orthopaedic decapitation which where his skull detached from his spine.

This occurs when ligaments or bones connecting the skull to the cervical spine are damaged.

Jordan managed to beat the odds and make a full recovery after sustaining an orthopaedic decapitation YouTube/CBS

Despite the having a tiny chance of survival, Jordan beat the odds managed to recover from the awful injury.

What's more, those who do survive orthopaedic decapitation are often left paralyzed, but in Jordan's case he extraordinarily made a fully recovery.

"This was the first patient with this condition that I've seen survive," Dr Richard Roberts, of Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth told ABC News.



“It's not very frequent that this kind of patient makes it to us.”

To aide in Jordan's recovery, a titanium plate was put in place by surgeons on the back of his skull and screws and rods where then used in order for plate to attach to his neck.

In his mother described as a "Christmas miracle," Jordan was discharged just before the festive celebrations after he spent three months in hospital.

"I didn't think we'd be out of her by Christmas, and, really and truly, I didn't think we'd be out of here [at all]," Stacy told CBS News.

