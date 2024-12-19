Yung Filly admits to speeding '100mph' while on bail over rape charges

YouTuber Yung Filly has admitted to reckless driving in Australia while on bail for sexual assault charges.

The 29-year-old, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, appeared at Perth Magistrates Court on 5 December where he pleaded guilty to the driving charge.

He was caught driving over 96mph on the Roe Highway near the Perth suburb of High Wycombe last month (November 17). His car was impounded by police.

It comes as he is on bail for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s at his Perth hotel room after a performance at Bar120 in Hillarys, a coastal suburb of Perth.

The YouTuber has been charged with four counts of sexual penetration without consent and three counts of assault. Barrientos has also been charged with one count of "impeding a person's normal breathing or circulation by applying pressure to their neck".

During his initial court hearing back in October, Barrientos was granted bail with strict conditions with a personal undertaking of $100,000 and a surety of $100,000.

His bail was extended until his next court appearance on January 30.

The influencer rose to fame on social media with millions of followers across TikTok and Instagram. He has also appeared in many YouTube videos and shows including Channel 4's The Great Celebrity Bake Off and BBC's Hot Property.

The FA has pulled an online series featuring Yung Filly since the allegations of rape and sexual assault made against the YouTuber.

He is banned from discussing the case online and forbidden to come within 500 metres of two people identified in court.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)

