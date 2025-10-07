Zach Bryan sparks backlash with anti-ICE protest song and MAGA are furious

Country singer Zach Bryan has sparked backlash with an anti- ICE protest song , and MAGA are furious with him.

The 29-year-old American country artist, who has featured on songs with artists such as Kings of Leon and won a GRAMMY for his 2023 hit 'I Remember Everything', drew the ire of MAGA after releasing a snippet of a new song titled 'Bad News' on social media.

Bryan captioned the snippet “the fading of the red white and blue” and posted a short excerpt of the song. It featured lyrics about the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, as the Trump administration ’s brutal, authoritarian approach to immigration continues across the country.

“The generational story of dropping the plot / I heard the cops came, cocky motherf***ers ain’t they? / And ICE is gonna come bust down your door / Try to build a house, no bills no more, but I got a telephone / Kids are all scared and all alone,” Bryan sings in one part of the song.

He continued: “The Boss stopped bumping, the rock stopped rolling / The middle fingers rising and it won’t stop showing / Got some bad news / The fading of the red, white and blue.”





In Instagram comments, some MAGA fans were less than happy with his lyrics.

One wrote: “Wow - talk about a sell out.”

Another said: “No longer a fan. Better hope I don’t catch you walking around in Oklahoma spewing that garbage.”

Someone else said: “Ima wipe my a** with one of your merch shirts I found at a goodwill after it’s done in the wash then ima light it on fire.”

Meanwhile, others were encouraged to see a country artist standing up against the right-wing government.

“I’m not a fan of Zach Bryan by any means but calling out ICE in a song as one of the biggest modern country artists is actually huge,” someone argued on X/Twitter.

Another wrote: “Wait Zach Bryan, I’m sorry I wasn’t familiar with your game.”

Someone else joked: “Suck it up conservatives, the libs are getting football, beer, and now country music in the national divorce.”

One person pointed out: “When Zach Bryan starts getting political and anti-Republican you know it’s gotten bad. Probably loses 1/3 of his fan base and I love [that] he is fine with that.”

