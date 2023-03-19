Former parliamentary advisor ditches government job to launch an OnlyFans

A former parliamentary advisor has revealed her dramatic transformation after ditching her government gig to launch an OnlyFans page – splashing £250,000 ($300,000 USD) on her new look.

Denise Rocha underwent a speedy physical transformation after her debut on the adult site.

The 39-year-old lawyer-turned-model first joined eight months ago after taking a financial hit and being encouraged to by fans online, but quickly decided she wanted to boost her looks by getting a round of cosmetic procedures.

"When I started working as a model, I noticed that I didn't quite have the profile that was ideal for model agencies," the influencer, who has 2.4 million followers on Instagram (@deniserocha.oficial) told http://NudePR.com.





Jam Press/CO Press Office

“That's why I underwent some aesthetic procedures to suit myself.” Denise, who is from Brazil, has undergone three breast enhancements, two nose jobs and one round of liposuction.

Despite the shocking price tag, it's no big deal for the saucy superstar, who claims to rake in $100,000 per month (USD). The lawyer, who formerly worked in the federal senate in a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI), quickly became a sensation after appearing in Playboy just a month after quitting her job.

Following her cosmetic enhancements, she now claims to make "ninety times" more money. She said: "I do an average of two to three photo and video shoots weekly for my OnlyFans and in my free time I do VIP presence and photo shoots for various lingerie, swimwear and fitness brands."





Jam Press/CO Press Office

Denise has also spent as much as $60,000 on non-surgical procedures and loves her new look and career. She added: "I love myself so much more after the surgeries, fittings and fillers."

