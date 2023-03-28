OnlyFans models claim 'boob jobs' as expenses thanks to loophole

OnlyFans models have claimed they were able to get free breast enhancements, thanks to a legal loophole.

Adult content creator Rebecca Goodwin, from Derbyshire, recently told the BBC that she wouldn't have even considered a boob job if it wasn't for her line of work.

The 29-year-old model felt like she needed to go under the knife as she was "feeling quite insecure and had to meet people's beauty standards."

She noted that her accountant "recognised instantly" the surgery she'd paid for could have been classed as an expense after filing her tax returns.

"That was the part that shocked me the most, that cosmetic surgery comes under this [as an expense]," she told the publication.

It came after another creator claimed they had their surgery signed off as an expense, described by Daily Mail as "the first of its kind".

Rachel Martin and her husband James run a chartered practice together. They told the BBC: "The criteria for this specific client was that improving her appearance would increase her income, which has since been evidenced."

Her husband added: "The thing people aren't understanding with this type of breast augmentation, they think it's a perfectly normal surgery but this wasn't a normal operation, this has put them in a niche."

Since the alleged loophole was exposed, people have called for it to be closed. Rebecca also agrees something should be done.

"I do think there should be guidelines, although I don't think anyone would go to the extent of setting up a company just to get a boob job," she said.

A spokesperson for HMRC said: "While guidance on the interpretation of tax legislation is available, we don't provide assurances for specific cases.

"It's very unlikely that a non-health related operation would be an allowable expense when calculating profits."

