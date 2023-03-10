TikTok influencer claims she makes eye-watering amount every month on OnlyFans

A TikTok influencer has opened up about the jaw-dropping amount she makes on OnlyFans.

The monthly subscription website first came into action in 2016 with the goal of allowing creators to "monetise their content while developing authentic relationships with their fanbase." It skyrocketed during the pandemic and has since welcomed the likes of Iggy Azalea, Denise Richards, Carmen Electra, Cardi B and Bella Thorne.

Now, Tara Lynn, a popular TikToker who goes by the name Taraswrld on the platform, has revealed the staggering amount of money she makes from selling explicit content.

"Until like this past October I would make like $100,000 to $150,000 a month," she said during an interview on the podcast Plan Bri Uncut.

"And then I made a TikTok … I vlogged like me getting ready for my OnlyFans shoot, and it did so f—king well. So now it’s like, $350,000 a month. It’s insane."

The snippet was soon shared to Twitter where it garnered hundreds of responses, with the poster saying "Women are so lost today."

One person quipped back: "Lost? Sounds like she found her way to the bag to me."

Another said: "There will always be a market for the product she's selling. Sex work is one of the oldest professions for a reason. It's just sad to see so many women idolized for taking advantage of one of the most unstable populations, lonely men."

Meanwhile, a third added: "Really makes people wonder why they keep going to high demanding jobs with low pay..."

