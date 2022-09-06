Liz Truss officially became the new Prime Minister of the UK after a meeting with the Queen at her royal residence in Balmoral Castle, Scotland.

Truss was asked by her Majesty to form a government following the resignation of outgoing PM Boris Johnson who resigned from the position in July after a series of scandals.

The Norfolk MP becomes the UK’s 56th prime minister and her audience with the Queen in Scotland was also significant as it was the first time during her 70-year reign that the monarch has appointed a PM at her private residence.

Photos of the pair’s meeting at Balmoral have been shared online and show the 96-year-old monarch holding a walking stick in one hand while shaking the hand of Truss with the other.

Online, many pointed out just how tall Truss looked standing next to the Queen as they met ahead of Truss forming a government.

In the comments, people pointed out the apparent discrepancy in size that the photo angle produced.

One person wrote: “Liz Truss looks like a giant!”

Someone else asked: “Is Liz Truss a giant? Is the Queen a hobbit?”

Another said: “Blimey! How small is the Queen these days?! I mean Liz Truss isn't tall but looks like a giant here.”

Truss is expected to return to Downing Street tonight where she will begin appointing her new cabinet.

