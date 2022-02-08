Boris Johnson reportedly spent the night of Dominic Cummings’ departure from Downing Street at an ABBA party inside Number 10 – and now the band themselves have responded in the best way possible.

The group had a cutting response when asked about the rumours that the prime minister joined then-fiancée Carrie in their flat on 13th November 2020 for a shindig themed around their music.

As The Telegraph claims, they played ABBA songs including 'The Winner Takes It All' despite the country enduring strict lockdown rules.

Reacting to the reports, Benny told PA: “You can’t call it an ABBA party. It is a Johnson party where they happened to play some ABBA music. It is not an ABBA party.”

He added: “You see how he wriggles himself out of this.”

Fellow ABBA member Bjorn Ulvaeus also showed surprise at the rumours, saying: “I mean, wow. Did they only play Abba music? Are you kidding? Of course, they played other music as well.”

Johnson has denied there was a party and declined to say whether he was in the flat that night but Cummings claimed there were photographs of the gathering which he called a “party” and said music could be heard by others in the building.

The political storm of partygate continues to cast a scandalous shadow over Johnson and Downing Street.

It’s a case of here we go again for the prime minister after the police were reportedly given a photo of Johnson swigging from a can of beer at his lockdown birthday party in June 2020.

The Mirror claims an anonymous source told them about the alleged photo which reportedly shows chancellor Rishi Sunak next to him, having a soft drink, and that it is thought to have been taken by Johnson’s official taxpayer-funded photographer who was documenting the event.

