Police have a photo of Boris Johnson swigging from a can of Estrella beer at his lockdown birthday party in June 2020, according to reports.

The Mirror claims an anonymous source told them about the alleged photo which reportedly shows chancellor Rishi Sunak next to him, having a soft drink, and that it is thought to have been taken by Johnson’s official taxpayer-funded photographer who was documenting the event.

The 'party' in question is the one that Downing Street admitted staff “gathered briefly” at while it was illegal to socialise indoors. It was a surprise birthday celebration organised by Carrie Johnson - but No. 10 said the PM only stayed for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, it is thought to be among 300 pictures submitted to the Metropolitan Police as evidence of by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

Asked about the reports of the PM’s birthday photo, No 10 told the Independent it could not comment while the Met Police’s investigation was ongoing.

But people reacted by joking that Johnson may wish to claim he was "ambushed" with the beer - referencing the Tory MP who infamously said the PM was "ambushed with a cake" at the event - and by wondering why he didn't choose a British beer given his love of Brexit.

Here's a round-up of those reactions:

This gives a whole new meaning to the phrase 'beer fear'.

