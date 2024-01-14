Alan Cumming left 'speechless' after David Cameron's appearance on Laura Kuenssberg show

The Traitors US host Alan Cumming has been praised for following in the footsteps of comedian Joe Lycett and being frank in his assessment of the UK political arena – including sharing his thoughts on David Cameron as foreign secretary – on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

As Lord Cameron and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer entered the studio to discuss the deaths of four migrants in the English Channel on Sunday, air strikes in Yemen and more.

While Sir Keir has faced criticism online for an apparent U-turn on a previous pledge to halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia (he now intends to “review” this), Lord Cameron has sparked anger and ridicule for dodging further questions about Greensill Capital and claiming Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has a “huge brain”.

Cumming, meanwhile, was pretty blunt about former PM Lord Cameron as soon as he was asked for his thoughts.

Letting out an exasperated sigh, he said: “I’m speechless. First of all, that we have a foreign secretary who is unelected, and is the person who took us out of Europe, and this is the person who is in charge of our foreign policy as a government.

“That is pretty terrifying, number one.

“Secondly, this man was saying that Rishi Sunak is a strong leader and has a ‘huge brain’. Again, that’s…”

After journalist, author and commentator Isabel Oakeshott intervened to bring up Sunak’s “academic credentials”, Cumming simply asked: “Is he a strong leader?”

The Spy Kids and Doctor Who actor’s comments have since been praised by viewers of the BBC political programme, who have said the Scottish actor has “nailed” it:

Meanwhile, over on Sky News’ Sunday Morning programme, Lord Cameron told Trevor Philips that South Africa’s legal action against Israel at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza is “wrong” and “unhelpful”.

“They’re talking here about genocide … to prove that, you’ve got to prove there was intent.

“To look at Israel – a democracy, a country with the rule of law, a country with armed forces that are committed to obeying the rule of law. To say that that country, that leadership, that armed forces, that they have the intent to commit genocide, I think that’s nonsense,” he said.

