Boris Johnson's biggest fan (not) Alistair Campbell is back at it again with a typically savage take on the former PM.

Since Liz Truss resigned yesterday, there have been rumours that Johnson might stand in the Tory leadership election and return to power.

If he does stand, he'll need 100 nominations from MPs to get a chance of moving back into Downing Street and while some MPs including Jacob Rees-Mogg and the every sycophantic Nadine Dorries have expressed support for the idea, not everyone wants him back.

Like Campbell, for instance, who in an appearance on Politics Live today likened Johnson to an unflushable turd.

After Tory MP Paul Bristow, said Johnson already has a mandate for the country and would become PM if he gets 100 nominations, Campbell said: "We're sick and tired of talking about him... we're sick and tired of him being around like a turd you can't flush away".

He also said the country was "revolted" by the "spectacle", presumably around the leadership race, and called Johnson a "liar" and a "lawbreaker".

"Boris Johnson is all about himself, he always has been," he said.

"The Conservative party has wrecked the country," he added.

Brutal.

