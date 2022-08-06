One of Nadine Dorries' TikTok videos comes with a health warning - who knew she was so out there?

The video, which shows the culture secretary hanging out in a self-driving car, comes with a message overlaying it which reads: "Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt."

"The future is here," she says in the clip. "I'm currently riding in a self-driving car".

"It uses AI technology to drive safely along the road", she adds as she continues to wax lyrical about the technology.

@nadinedorriesmp The future is here! 🤯 Got to ride a self-driving car through Central London #selfdrivingcar #driverlesscar #car #artificialintelligence #technology #london #transport #tech #automation #travel #british

The message was noticed by the Telegraph's Dominic Penna who joked "so much for cracking down on online harms", referencing the minister's bill about online safety, which has been paused until a new prime minister replaces Boris Johnson.

As for self-driving cars, you can actually buy some models now meaning they've passed safety checks so it is unclear exactly what the social media platform took umbrage with in Dorries' video.

indy100 has contacted TikTok to find out.

