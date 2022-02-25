As Russia wages war on Ukraine under the orders of Vladimir Putin, people have questioned what the atmosphere must be like between American, European and Russian astronauts on the Internation Space Station (ISS).

On Thursday, Russia launched a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine and reports say over 100 Ukrainian troops and civilians have lost their lives.

The violence has been condemned by world leaders and politicians including Boris Johnson, Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden.

Tensions between Russia and the US had been rising as the threat of the invasion we are currently seeing had been mounting over recent months.

With European, American and Russian astronauts currently onboard the ISS, there has been speculation about what this news is like for them.

On Twitter, one person joked: “Meanwhile, in the International Space Station, the world's most intense game of Among Us is about to start.”

Another wrote: “Getting awkward up in the international space station.”





Someone else pointed out: “There are 4 American and 3 Russian astronauts on the International Space Station right now.”











Currently onboard the ISS is ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer, four Nasa astronauts Mark T. Vande Hei, Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron, and two Russian Cosmonauts, Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov.

Amid the ongoing violence, Nasa confirmed that the ISS will continue its journey as normal.

