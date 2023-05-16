Politics
We’re sure struggling families don’t need advice from former Tory politician and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Ann Widdecombe right now, but if they happened to tune in to the BBC’s Politics Live programme on Tuesday, then we’re afraid they would have gotten it anyway.
The commentator, who is now a member of Nigel Farage and Richard Tice’s Reform UK party (previously known as The Brexit Party), appeared on the BBC Two show – helmed by Jo Coburn – alongside Tory Ben Bradshaw, Labour’s Thangam Debbonaire and The New Statesman’s Rachel Cunliffe.
As the conversation turned to the ongoing cost of living crisis, Coburn asked Widdecombe: “What do you say to those viewers who literally can’t afford to pay even for some of the basics – if they’ve gone up the way that cheese sandwich has, with all its ingredients?”
“Well, then you don’t do the cheese sandwich,” Widdecombe replied.
Cunliffe didn’t agree with her fellow panellist’s stance, and quickly chipped in: “We’re talking about absolute basics and staples. We’re talking about own-brand pasta, we’re talking about bread, we’re talking about families who can’t afford to feed their children.
“There’s a story about mothers who can’t afford formula milk so their babies are literally starving.”
Widdecombe continued: “We’ve been decades now without inflation. We have come to regard it as some sort of given right.”
She also insisted the poorest families “are being helped” during the current crisis.
The TV personality has since been branded a “retired attention-seeker” following her remarks:
And if she’s not providing insensitive ‘advice’ to starving families, then Widdecombe’s been offering up bizarre and shocking comparisons – previously coming under fire for comparing a no-deal Brexit to the Second World War and comparing coronavirus to the Aids epidemic.
