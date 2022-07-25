A former Tory MP doesn't seem to be looking back at her time in the party with rose-tinted glasses.

Anna Soubry left the party to join Change UK (RIP) in 2019, turned off by the Tories slide to the right and support of Brexit. But with Boris Johnson leaving, the mood of the party might change.

With that in mind, she was asked on Good Morning Britain by Ed Balls whether she would rejoin under either of the candidates running to be the next Tory leader, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, but she didn't mince her words.

"Good god no," she said.

"Wild horses wouldn't drive me and actually like many people who've left the Conservative party and most importantly voters who are absolutely appalled at what is happening to our country and they look on at this appalling leadership campaign and look at both at them and think they are unfit for office and they're right."

Say what you really think, Soubry...

It comes as the Tory leadership contest hots up with Sunak and Truss both pitching themselves to the party members for the keys to Number 10 after Johnson dramatically resigned.

And Soubry didn't have kind words to say about the departing PM either, accusing him of being "lazy" and "incompetent" and completing a "bucket list" like a "petulant child" by playing with fighter jets and going to Chequers instead of a Cobra meeting.

"Johnson's legacy is going to be the worst prime minister in our history," she added.

We'll find out who of the two candidates running to replace him will win on 5th September. We doubt Soubry plans to send either candidate a congratulations card.

