Boris Johnson takes selfie video while flying Typhoon fighter jet

Boris Johnson has shared a clip of him from the cockpit of a Typhoon fighter jet, as he prepares to leave office in September.

He was offered a go on the £75 million RAF plane while visiting a Lincolnshire base.

In the selfie video, he gives a thumbs up, while two other planes can be seen jetting alongside.

"We did a fantastic loop the loop and then I did a more complicated thing called a barrel roll," he told audiences at Farnborough Air Show.

"I could see the sea getting closer and closer."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

