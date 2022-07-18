Video

Boris Johnson takes selfie video while flying Typhoon fighter jet

Boris Johnson has shared a clip of him from the cockpit of a Typhoon fighter jet, as he prepares to leave office in September.

He was offered a go on the £75 million RAF plane while visiting a Lincolnshire base.

In the selfie video, he gives a thumbs up, while two other planes can be seen jetting alongside.

"We did a fantastic loop the loop and then I did a more complicated thing called a barrel roll," he told audiences at Farnborough Air Show.

"I could see the sea getting closer and closer."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Boris Johnson
Up next Politics

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz