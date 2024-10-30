Terminator star and former Republican governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has had his say on the US political election, in a lengthy tweet endorsing Kamala Harris which has seen him praised for being “objective” and “reasonable”.





Schwarzenegger posted a lengthy message on Twitter/X

Despite being the governor of California from 2003 to 2011, Schwarzenegger has been vocal in his criticism of Trump for a while now, branding him “un-American” for his “stupid, crazy and evil” attempt to overturn the 2020 election result and mocking the businessman’s failed university venture in a video for students graduating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, in a lengthy post to Twitter/X, the actor declared that while he doesn’t “like either party right now”, he would be voting for Democrat candidates Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

“My Republicans have forgotten the beauty of the free market, driven up deficits, and rejected election results. Democrats aren’t any better at dealing with deficits, and I worry about their local policies hurting our cities with increased crime.

“It is probably not a surprise that I hate politics more than ever, which, if you are a normal person who isn’t addicted to this crap, you probably understand. I want to tune out. But I can’t. Because rejecting the results of an election is as un-American as it gets,” he wrote.

Schwarzenegger then took aim at Trump’s recent comments in which he said America was the “garbage can for the world”, saying the remarks are “so unpatriotic” that “it makes me furious”.

He continued: “And I will always be an American before I am a Republican. That’s why, this week, I am voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

“I’m sharing it with all of you because I think there are a lot of you who feel like I do. You don’t recognize our country. And you are right to be furious.

“But a candidate who won’t respect your vote unless it is for him, a candidate who will send his followers to storm the Capitol while he watches with a Diet Coke, a candidate who has shown no ability to work to pass any policy besides a tax cut that helped his donors and other rich people like me but helped no one else, a candidate who thinks Americans who disagree with him are the bigger enemies than China, Russia, or North Korea - that won’t solve our problems.”

This particular point follows Trump claiming Americans who do not vote for him or fellow Republicans are “the enemy from within”.

Schwarzenegger went on to warn that another Trump presidency will “just be four more years of bulls*** with no results” which will only make Americans “angrier and angrier, more divided, and more hateful”.

“We need to close the door on this chapter of American history, and I know that former President Trump won’t do that. He will divide, he will insult, he will find new ways to be more un-American than he already has been, and we, the people, will get nothing but more anger. That’s enough reason for me to share my vote with all of you.

"Turn the page and put this junk behind us. And even if you disagree with me, vote, because that’s what we do as Americans,” he concluded.

The intervention has been praised by social media users, who have applauded Schwarzenegger for being “based” and “keeping it real”.

Even those who don’t support the film star’s final decision nonetheless commended him for how he expressed it.

We’re just a bit disappointed he didn’t announce his voting intention by saying ‘I’ll be back-ing’ Harris, to be honest (sorry).

