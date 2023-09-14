Penny Mourdaunt brands 'zero balls' Keir Starmer 'Beach Ken'

Keir Starmer has been branded "Beach Ken" in retaliation to a jibe he made at Rishi Sunak.

On Wednesday, the leader of the opposition roasted the prime minister during PMQs and gave him the nickname "Inaction Man" over his said failure to deal with the escaped alleged terrorist last week as well as dodgy concrete in schools and other issues.

It prompted cheers in the commons but now the Tories have bit back, with Penny Mordaunt leading the charge in the commons today.

She said the "hilarious gag" didn't match Sunak's "work rate" before saying she would "rise to the bait and return the serve."

And that she did.

"I think the Labour leader is 'Beach Ken'," she said, referencing the character from the Barbie Movie. "'Beach Ken' stands for nothing on shifting sands in his flip-flops staring out to sea doing nothing constructive to stop small boats or grow the economy.

"And when we examine his weak record on union demands, on border control, on protecting the public and stopping small boats we discover that like 'Beach Ken' he has zero balls".

It may be a bit of a late pop culture reference, but Mordaunt still delivered in our opinion.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.