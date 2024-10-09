Biden has an explicit secret nickname for Trump, according to explosive new book

President Joe Biden has some choice words to describe former President Donald Trump when talking about him behind closed doors, an upcoming book has claimed.

It is alleged in the book War by Bob Woodward that Biden refers to the Republican presidential candidate as "that f**ing a**hole" when in private, CNN, which had a preview of the book, reported on Tuesday (October 8).

This isn't the first time Biden's alleged potty mouth has been reported on. Back in 2021, Politico described how the president is a frequent user of curse words, using the likes of "f*** them,” “What the f*** are we doing?” “Why the f*** isn’t this happening?” “bulls***” “dammit,” or just simply “f**k*" according to several current and former aides.

Despite this, Biden has avoided using these profanities in public. The biggest confrontation we've seen from the 81-year-old towards Trump is back in 2020 when he said to Trump "Will you shut up, man?” as the two talked over one another during a presidential debate.

The latest revelation comes from the upcoming book release from Woodward. The synopsis calls it "an intimate and sweeping account of one of the most tumultuous periods in presidential politics and American history".

it continued: "We see President Joe Biden and his top advisers in tense conversations with Russian president Vladimir Putin, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. We also see Donald Trump, conducting a shadow presidency and seeking to regain political power."



Trump isn't the only political figure who Biden uses curse words for, since he also called Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "f*****g bad guy!" according to the book.

“That son of a b****, Bibi Netanyahu, he’s a bad guy. He’s a bad f******g guy!” Biden reportedly said as Israel’s war in Gaza escalated.

While on the Russian president, Biden allegedly said to Oval Office advisors shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine: "That f**king Putin." He also allegedly called him "the epitome of evil".

The book War is out on October 15.

