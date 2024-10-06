Donald Trump has made another joke about supporter being killed at Pennsylvania rally

Donald Trump made a joke at a private fundraiser referencing the widow of Corey Comperatore, the supporter who was killed during the assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania in July, according to a report.

The Guardian reported it obtained a 12 minute recording from a dinner held in Aspen, Colorado on August 10 in which he was heard swearing, claiming a group of "murderers" came to America after being released from prison in another country and making a joke at the expense of Comperatore's family.



Firefighter Comperatore, 50, was at the Butland rally in July when he died after being shot and killed protecting his family.

And Trump made what's been described as a "risky attempt to find humour in the tragedy" when referring to a meeting with Comperatore's widow Helen.

Trump reportedly said: "So they're going to get millions of dollars but the woman, the wife, this beautiful woman, I handed her the cheque - we handed her the cheque - and she said, 'this is so nice, and I appreciate it, but I'd much rather have my husband'.

"Now, I know some of the women in this room wouldn't say the same.

"I know at least four couples. There are four couples, Governor [Abbott], that I know and you're not one of them. At least four couples here would have been thrilled, actually."

Donald Trump allegedly made the joke at a dinner in Aspen, Colorado / Brian Snyder, Reuters

As Trump made the joke, guests in the room were reported to have "erupted" into laughter.



That came just after Trump said how members of Mar-a-Lago, his golf club in Florida, asked to make a contribution to the family.

"I said absolutely and they gave me a cheque for a million dollars," he said.

"That's a lot of money. Maybe even more impressively we put out a GoFundMe and we raised more than $6m for the group that got hurt, which is essentially three people."

In late July, the former president is understood to have made a similar joke related to the Comperatore family during a campaign event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Trump returned to Butland on October 5 for a campaign rally in which Elon Musk attended and spoke.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.